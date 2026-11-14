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Boston Celtics Daily Links 11/14/26
By Shirley Coshatt,3 days ago
TORONTO, CANADA - NOVEMBER 11: The sneakers worn by Dillon Mitchell #20 of the Boston Celtics during the game against the Toronto Raptors on November 11, 2026 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images) | NBAE via Getty Images.