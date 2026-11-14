undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cleveland Cavaliers Get Unexpected James Harden News Before Mavericks Game
By Erik C. Anderson,3 days ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers have received unexpected news regarding James Harden ahead of Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Harden is questionable for the Nov. 14 matchup at Rocket Arena, according to the official NBA injury report. Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Peyton Watson are also questionable. The development follows Cleveland's...