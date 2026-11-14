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Myth of Empires: Throne ties down November 20 release date for its new realm of floating islands
By Chris Neal,4 days ago
It’s pretty clear at this point that Angela Game’s survival sandbox Myth of Empires is in maintenance mode after it released its Persian-themed Xizhou Civilization DLC. The studio’s new hotness is instead Myth of Empires: Throne, its free-to-play “seasonal multiplayer war sandbox,” as evidenced by the release of its upcoming Season 4 and new map to fight in, which now has a release date of Friday, November 20th.