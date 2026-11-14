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ACPHS Panthers Come from Behind to Upset No. 4 Penn State Schuylkill
12 days ago
CORAOPOLIS, Pa.--The No. 5-seed Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences women's soccer team got into the win column Saturday morning in its second game of pool play at the 2026 United States Collegiate Athletic Association Division II National Championship Tournament with a 3-1 come-from-behind upset of No. 4 Penn State University-Schuylkill at the Montour Junction Sports Complex. Box Score.