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Martin St-Louis opens up in blunt interview: "I don't know how long I'm gonna be the coach"
By Jonathan Ouimet,3 days ago
Martin St-Louis says he doesn't know how long he'll be the Canadiens' coach, and he insists he isn't worried about it. The comments come as Montreal prepares to host the Avalanche tonight with an 8-0-2 record over its last 10 games. A coach talking about his own shelf life while his team wins that often is not something you hear every week.