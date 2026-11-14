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Photo Gallery: Auburn at Mississippi State
3 days ago
Former Auburn star Keldric Faulk received the 2026 Cliff Hare Award during the Arkansas game, the highest honor an Auburn student-athlete can be awarded. We (auburntigers.com) and selected third parties (4) collect personal information as specified in the privacy policy and use cookies or similar technologies for technical purposes and, with your consent, for functionality, experience, measurement and “marketing (personalized ads)” as specified in the cookie policy.