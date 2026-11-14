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Person in Critical Condition After Shooting Near Castleton Square
By Kimberly Clark,13 days ago
A person shot early Saturday on Indianapolis' northeast side was in critical condition, according to police, as reported by WISH-TV. The response took officers to Woods Edge West Drive, at an apartment complex near Castleton Square. WISH-TV, citing online dispatch reports, said officers responded at 2:45 a.m. to calls about a person shot there.
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