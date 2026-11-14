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Phil Kim wins SF school board seat as others remain close
By Natasha Weber,3 days ago
On a damp November night, with mail ballots still stacked in trays and precinct reports arriving in uneven bursts, San Francisco learned that one school board race had a clear winner and two others did not. In the first wave of SF school board results, incumbent Phil Kim secured a seat, while the remaining contests stayed too close for any honest call. The split felt familiar in a city where education politics can turn on a few thousand ballots and where families wait for numbers the way commuters wait for a delayed train.