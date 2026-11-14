undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WMOK: WHO’S HIRING?!: Metropolis Rehabilitation & Health Care Center – Nursing and Direct Care Openings
By WMOK - Metropolis, IL,3 days ago
**(WMOK) — Metropolis, IL** — Metropolis Rehabilitation & Health Care Center is hiring Certified Nursing Assistants at $17.50 to $24.00 an hour, Licensed Practical Nurses at $30.00 to $34.00, Registered Nurses at $35.00 to $48.00, Wound Nurses, and a Director of Nursing at $90,000 to $110,000 a year. Apply through the Tutera Senior Living and Health Care careers portal.