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Ohio State Northwestern: The Buckeyes Take Care of Business against Northwestern, 28-19, to Keep Postseason Hopes Alive
By Grant Kincaid,3 days ago
Ohio State got back on track with a 28-19 home win over Northwestern, moving to 7-3 and keeping its postseason dreams alive. Ohio State deferred and gave Northwestern the ball to start. After a delay-of-game penalty before the first snap, Northwestern can’t recover, and OSU forces a three-and-out. Following a 17-yard punt return from Brandon Inniss, Bo Jackson utilizes a punishing stiff arm on the first play from scrimmage and scampers for 19 yards.