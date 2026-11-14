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Field Hockey: Palmyra Survives Double-Overtime Thriller Against Red Land, Advances to State Semifinals
By LebCoSports Staff,12 days ago
If you like this type of coverage, please let us know by Following us on social media: Twitter/X – @lebcosports1 and Facebook. For any questions, comments, or discrepancies, please reach out to dan@lebcosports.com. Written by Pete Steelman. Palmyra Survives Double-Overtime Thriller Against Red Land, Advances to State Semifinals. In...