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Opinion: A victory for Idaho values, a warning for elected officials
By DOROTHY MOON Guest columnist,7 days ago
Www.hjnews.com offers audio versions of articles using Instaread. Some words may be mispronounced. Last week’s election results were a reminder that we can’t take anything for granted. Two years after President Trump won reelection despite endless lawfare and even a literal bullet, we were reminded that political victories are always fleeting. Starting next year, the Democratic Congress will work hard to undo the great progress we’ve made toward making America great again, and Republicans will once again be playing defense to safeguard the nation we love and cherish.