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Lima Senior DECA students sell holiday coffee in annual fundraiser
By Todd Cummins,4 days ago
LIMA, Ohio (WLIO) — Lima Senior DECA students are selling holiday coffee as part of their annual fundraiser with Vibe Coffeehouse and Café. The students offered samples Saturday of three flavors: Warm Holiday Blizzard Blend, Spartan Spiced Caramel Crème and Snowy Sugar Cookie. The new Snowy Sugar Cookie flavor was developed by students with Vibe Coffeehouse owner Carilton McLellan.