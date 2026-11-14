undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Washoe County deputies arrest man on domestic battery warrant
By 2 News Nevada digital team,4 days ago
Washoe County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 44-year-old man Friday who was wanted on a warrant for domestic battery by strangulation. Deputies identified Juan Santos-Sanchez while on patrol and confirmed he had an active felony warrant. They conducted a traffic stop and took Santos-Sanchez into custody. The sheriff's office says...
2