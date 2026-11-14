undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
MARK OSEGUEDA Says Next DEATH ANGEL Album Probably Won't Arrive Before Early 2028
2 days ago
In a new interview with Poland's KVLT Magazine, DEATH ANGEL vocalist Mark Osegueda spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's long-awaited follow-up to 2019's "Humanicide" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've released a couple of singles [2025's 'Wrath (Bring Fire)' and 'Cult Of The Used', and 2026's 'The Never Was']. We're writing new music for the full-length. And we wanna amass a bunch of songs and then pick out the best songs. So we don't know and we can't guarantee how many of the singles will be on the record. One or two very well may be, but at the same time, it could just be a whole slew of new songs. But we are currently writing and starting more demoing processes for the new record. And we definitely hope to be in the studio by this upcoming summer."