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WEDNESDAY 13 On MURDERDOLLS Reunion: 'This Is About As Right As I Can Get It'
2 days ago
During an appearance on today's (Saturday, November 14) episode of the Waste Some Time With Jason Green podcast, Wednesday 13 addressed the recent announcement that he will reunite with two of the other original MURDERDOLLS touring members — Eric Griffin (guitar) and Acey Slade (guitar) — for select live appearances next year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the band's debut album, "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls". They will be joined on stage by Wednesday 13's solo bandmembers Mike Dupke (drums) and Jack Tankersley (bass). Together they will pay tribute to late MURDERDOLLS members Joey Jordison and Ben Graves. The shows promise to be a celebration of what the MURDERDOLLS built together, with the blessing of Joey's sisters, Katie Riekena and Annie Jordison.