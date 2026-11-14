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Health & Fitness Association Appoints Greta Wagner as CEO, Sets New Three-Year Strategic Plan
12 days ago
The Health & Fitness Association (HFA) announced that Greta Wagner has accepted the permanent role of president and CEO while also revealing a new three-year strategic vision. Wagner was appointed as interim president and CEO on March 30 following the departure of former CEO Liz Clark. She joined HFA three days prior to taking on the interim CEO role after retiring from a 30-year career at Chelsea Piers. Her last role at Chelsea Piers was executive director and EVP, Chelsea Piers Athletic Club.