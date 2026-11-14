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Ten Chicago Mayoral Hopefuls Pitch Housing Plans, Skip Praise For Johnson
By Jo Marquez,4 days ago
Ten of the 16 people who filed petitions to run for Chicago mayor showed up at Temple Sholom in Lake View to make their case to voters, sparring over housing targets, school policy and how City Hall handles antisemitism. Mayor Brandon Johnson was not among them, choosing instead to attend a community budget town hall in Uptown while the forum unfolded across town.
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