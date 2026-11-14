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Live reading of mystery series “Winter in Veil” by author Miles Ledoux
4 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join us at the Springfield Town Library on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 5:30 p.m., for an evening of mystery and suspense as local author Miles Ledoux reads aloud from the first installment in the mystery series “Winter in Veil,” set in Vermont. The 13-part series was published over the course of 2025 in e-book form and print-on-demand. Paperback copies will be available for sale following the reading.