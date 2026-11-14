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Oklahoma State Flips Arizona WR Commit Braylen Ross
By Zachary Lancaster,3 days ago
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has flipped another commitment in the 2027 class as former Arizona wide receiver commit Braylen Ross just committed to the Pokes. While not ranked very highly, a low three-star prospect, Ross checks in at 6-4, 200 pounds out of Crean Lutheran in Irvine, CA. He currently holds close to 15 offers, which includes Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Cal, Kansas State, Kentucky, Oregon State and TCU among others.