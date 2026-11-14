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Kane County Landmarks 1840s Welsh Settlement House in Big Rock Township
By Richard M. Sullivan,4 days ago
A weathered farmhouse on Jericho Road in Big Rock Township has officially earned a spot on Kane County's list of protected historic sites. The Kane County Board approved landmark status for the Welsh Settlement House at 46W756 Jericho Road, adding the property to the Kane County Register of Historic Places, according to the Aurora Beacon-News.