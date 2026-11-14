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North Lawndale Honors Route 66's Centennial With CTA Station Pop-Up Museum
By Jo Marquez,4 days ago
Neighbors and officials cut the ribbon earlier this week on an interactive museum celebrating Route 66's hundredth anniversary, tucked inside unused retail space at the Central Park Pink Line station in North Lawndale. The exhibit, called “Route 66 @ 100 in North Lawndale,” faces Ogden Avenue — the very corridor that once carried the Mother Road out of Chicago.