undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Logan Square's Beloved Helping Hand Sculpture Removed, Neighbors Launch $30K Bid to Save It
By Jo Marquez,4 days ago
A concrete hand that has wrapped around a dying tree trunk at Palmer Square Park for eight years is gone. The Chicago Park District removed the trees connected to two art pieces at the Logan Square park after inspections found the structural integrity of the art trees had decayed because of weather and other natural forces, and artist Carrie Fischer pulled the Helping Hand sculpture from its base last weekend.