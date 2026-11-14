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Irving Park Teardown Clears Way for Eight-Unit Building With Roof Decks, No Garage
By Jo Marquez,2 days ago
Approx. N. Kedvale Ave. — Approximate Site of Approved Eight-Unit Building. A four-story, eight-unit apartment building is planned for 4317 North Kedvale Avenue in Irving Park, replacing a two-story frame home built in 1900. Approved by the city on November 9, the project will provide eight surface parking spaces, along with balconies and roof decks, but no garage.
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