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Demolition Permit In Hand For Newstreet's 200 W. Ohio Plan
By Richard M. Sullivan,3 days ago
A three-story building at the northwest corner of West Ohio and North Wells is lined up to come down. The replacement on the drawing board is a five-story mixed-use building. Chicago developer Newstreet is planning the project at 200 W. Ohio, in River North, Urbanize Chicago reported Friday. Urbanize Chicago reported that a demolition permit is already in hand. Permits to build the new structure have not been filed.
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