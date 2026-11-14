undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
As AI bubble talk grows, Dwarkesh Patel predicts recursive self-improvement will set off an AI research explosion
By Brian Buntz,4 days ago
The week Jensen Huang stepped down as NVIDIA’s CEO, one of the AI industry’s most closely followed interviewers argued that AI progress is about to speed up sharply. Dwarkesh Patel thinks AI systems will soon be doing the research that produces the next generation of AI, and that the process has already begun. “We’re only a couple of years away, and possibly only a couple of months away, from AIs that are as good as the best humans at AI research,” Patel said in a video essay posted Nov. 13.