undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
DuPage Clerk Kaczmarek's Bid for Supreme Court Attorney Denied Twice by Judge
By Jo Marquez,2 days ago
Outgoing DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek's push to take her years-long legal battle with the county to the Illinois Supreme Court has hit a wall. DuPage County Chief Judge Bonnie Wheaton has denied Kaczmarek's renewed request to have an attorney appointed for the appeal, after already denying an earlier version of the same request in late October.