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Packers' Drake Dabney: Elevated again for Week 10 contest
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
The Packers elevated Dabney from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday. It's the second straight week Dabney has been elevated. He didn't get any snaps on offense last Sunday against New England but did play six snaps on special teams. Josh Whyle (concussion) was placed on IR on Saturday, so Dabney is set to take Whyle's role as a depth tight end and contributor on special teams.