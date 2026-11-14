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Coleman Owen: Let go by Packers
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
Green Bay waived Owen on Saturday. Owen signed with the Packers' practice squad in late September and signed with the active roster Oct. 24. He has played in four games this season without drawing any targets or touches on offense, but he had been contributing as a kickoff and punt returner. Owen's work in those areas became less needed when Skyy Moore (ankle) was activated from IR on Saturday.