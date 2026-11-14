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Packers' Josh Whyle: Lands on IR
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
Green Bay placed Whyle (concussion) on injured reserve Saturday. Whyle suffered a concussion Week 8 against Carolina and missed last Sunday's win over the Patriots. He had already been ruled for Sunday's contest against Minnesota before the Packers decided to place him on IR. Whyle didn't log a catch or target during his eight contests before getting hurt, so his blocking and work on special teams will be the primary voids during his absence.