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FAA Ground Stop Threatens Top College Football Prospects For Packers
By Dallin Ballard,3 days ago
The Packers draft room faces a real headache Saturday because the FAA grounded flights on Friday. Teams like Texas and Utah are still stuck on the ground, which means their top draft prospects might not play. Yahoo Sports reported as of Friday night that the Texas Longhorns and Utah Utes remained grounded. If these players miss the game, the draft board for Green Bay could look very different next week.