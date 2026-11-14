undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cornell Ends Lady Blues Season
12 days ago
MT VERNON, IA – The Illinois College women's volleyball teams fall to Cornell in the Midwest Conference Tournament semifinal match. IC 1 Cornell 3 (21-25, 20-25, 25-16, 9-25) In the first set, it was a duel between the two squads as both teams were giving each other their best shots. After the score was knotted at 12, Cornell went on a four-point run to give themselves some breathing room. IC tried to counter their run but came up short and lost the set 21-25.