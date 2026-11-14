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Why Asheville’s $30 Million in Helene Commercial Recovery Funds Remains Unspent
4 days ago
More than two years after Tropical Storm Helene devastated Western North Carolina in September 2024, the City of Asheville confirmed this week that $3... More than two years after Tropical Storm Helene devastated Western North Carolina in September 2024, the City of Asheville confirmed this week that $30 million in federal disaster recovery funds designated for flood-damaged commercial districts remains intact. However, no application date has been set, and city officials do not expect to provide concrete answers on how businesses can apply until early 2027.