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Studio Underd0g’s first calendar watch has a complication that tells you when it’s the weekend
By Andy Vasoyan,4 days ago
Most calendar watches tell you the date. Studio Underd0g’s new watch also tells you how long until the weekend. The British microbrand has unveiled the 04SERIES Calendar, its first calendar complication and its first automatic watch; that’s a big move to come along all at once. Alongside a moonphase and a retrograde pointer date, it adds something you won’t find on most calendar watches: a weekend indicator.