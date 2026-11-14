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High scores 18 as South Florida beats Coppin State 73-63
By Follow ABC News on Google,4 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. -- Zayden High scored 18 points as South Florida beat Coppin State 73-63 on Saturday. High added 17 rebounds for the Bulls (2-2). Josh Omojafo shot 3 of 3 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Sonny Wilson shot 4 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.