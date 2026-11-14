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Agarwal scores 11, Loyola Chicago beats Colorado State 73-58
4 days ago
FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Ryan Agarwal scored 11 points as Loyola Chicago beat Colorado State 73-58 on Saturday. Agarwal also contributed six rebounds for the Ramblers (3-1). Jason Schofield scored 10 points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line, and added six rebounds. Xavier Amos had 10 points and shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.