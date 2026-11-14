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Watson throws 3 TD passes, SC State takes control of MEAC with38-24 win over NC Central
By The Associated Press Share,4 days ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. -- Keely Watson threw three touchdown passes and Marquis Lane-Owens had a pick-6 and South Carolina State defeated North Carolina Central 38-24 on Saturday to take control of the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference races. After a 24-all tie at halftime, Watson threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Malaqhi Jones...