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Long-Haul Drivers On I-8 Have Quietly Relied On These 8 Family Cafes Between Phoenix And Flagstaff
4 days ago
The climb from Phoenix to Flagstaff, which actually runs along Interstate 17, gains about 5,000 feet of elevation in roughly two hours, and the people who drive it for a living know exactly where to pull off. They skip the glossy chains and head for small family cafes with homemade pies, breakfast burritos, cinnamon rolls, and coffee that keeps the miles moving.
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