undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Biscuits And Gravy Come Out Steaming At The Oak Table Cafe In Sequim Every Single Morning
3 days ago
Some breakfast places open early. A few become the reason people set their alarms. In Sequim, Washington, there is a family-owned cafe that fills up seven days a week, starting at 7 AM, with locals, road-trippers, and Olympic Peninsula explorers all chasing the same thing: a proper morning meal made from scratch. The plates are huge, the menu is long, and the biscuits have quietly earned a loyal fan club of their own.
3