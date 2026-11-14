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Cash-Only And Unchanged For Decades, Super Duper’s Rival Doogie’s In Newington Still Draws Hot Dog Fans
4 days ago
Some hot dogs fit in one hand. Others need a plan, a friend, and maybe a second plate. On a busy stretch of road in Newington, Connecticut, a small roadside spot has spent decades serving franks long enough to make a ruler nervous. People drive an hour or more just to see one land on the table, and families pass the tradition from grandparents to grandkids.
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