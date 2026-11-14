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Cardinal Secure NCAA Championship Race Berth
By Cameron McClarren,4 days ago
STANFORD, Calif. — After successful races at the NCAA DI XC West Regionals a day ago, Stanford’s Julia Flynn and the Cardinal men’s contingency have secured a place at the NCAA DI National Championship race at Indiana State University’s LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course next week. The Cardinal contingent heads to Terre Haute, Ind., with races beginning on Saturday, November 21 with the women’s 6K championships at 7:20 a.m. PT followed by the men’s 10K race at 8:10 a.m. PT.