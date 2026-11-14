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Capitol Hill Safeway Death Ruled Overdose, Seattle Man, 35, Identified
By Nicole Black,4 days ago
A man found dead behind the Capitol Hill Safeway earlier this month has been identified as 35-year-old Seattle resident Elijah J. Coolshaun Goodall, and the King County Medical Examiner has determined he died of an accidental drug overdose. Seattle Police and Seattle Fire were called to the store's E Thomas side just after 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 9 after someone reported a man down and blood there.
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