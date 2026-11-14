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Case Western 'CWRU 11' Activists See Felony Charges Dropped After $400K Deal
By Melody Foster,3 days ago
Case Western Reserve University — Campus Of Protest And Alleged Vandalism. Eleven activists known as the CWRU 11 say all 33 felony charges connected to a November 2024 campus vandalism incident at Case Western Reserve University have been dismissed and cleared from their records. The group, which includes six current and former CWRU students, one Cleveland Institute of Art student, two Cleveland State University students and two community members, had spent nearly two years moving through a pretrial diversion process tied to roughly $400,000 in alleged property damage.
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