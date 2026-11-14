undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Before the 2030 World Cup: Spain face a new test off the pitch
By Khaled Mahmoud,2 days ago
The deadline for submitting bid files closed on 21 October, and Spain and France appear to be the frontrunners to host the tournament, according to the newspaper "Marca". The Spanish Football Federation submitted a strong bid featuring two stadiums, the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid and the José Zorrilla in Valladolid, while the French Federation is competing with the stadiums in Lyon and Saint-Étienne to host the matches.