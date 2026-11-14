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2026-27 Gamethread #21: New Jersey Devils at Washington Capitals
By Chris Fieldhouse,4 days ago
The Matchup: New Jersey Devils (14-6-0) at the Washington Capitals (10-7-0) The Broadcast: TV — MSG; Radio — Devils Hockey Radio. The Game Preview: Kurt had it here. The Song of the Day: The New Jersey Devils traveled early yesterday, avoiding the nationwide ground stop. Tonight’s song of the day is Learning to Fly by Pink Floyd. Surely some things shouldn’t be so hard.