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Ohio Attorney General announces million-dollar settlement with rent-to-own company Acima
By The Chronicle-Telegram,4 days ago
The Ohio Attorney General's Office this week announced a $183.5 million multistate settlement with Acima Digital and its parent company, Acima Holdings, that will resolve allegations that the lease-to-own company misled consumers about the terms and costs of rental-purchase agreements. The settlement involves 43 states, $43 million in consumer restitution,...
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