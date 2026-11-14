undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sarr, Juventus are a long way from exercising their option to buy: the conditions and the assist on international duty
By Gianluca Minchiotti,2 days ago
Juventus midfielder Sarr featured as Patrick Vieira's side beat Sudan 4-1 in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Sarr came on for the final 19 minutes and provided an assist for Mboup's goal in the 86th minute. Of the 15 matches Luciano Spalletti's Juventus have played (11 in Serie...