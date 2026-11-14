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Lorain man charged with shooting female family member in face in August
By Dave O'Brien The Chronicle-Telegram,4 days ago
A Lorain man who allegedly shot a female family member in the face during an incident in August at the home they shared is now facing five criminal charges. Jonathan Lopez-Hance, 40, of West 18th Street, was indicted Friday in Lorain County Common Pleas Court on two counts of felonious assault and one count each of tampering with evidence and obstructing official business, all felonies, and one misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.
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