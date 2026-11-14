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Following United Nations summit, Governor Newsom brings California’s climate work to Poland, launches new partnership
4 days ago
New partnership advances clean energy, climate resilience and economic opportunity. What you need to know: Following COP31 engagements, Governor Newsom signed a climate partnership with Poland that carries California’s commitments to cut pollution, build clean energy and prepare for extreme heat and wildfire to a key European partner. Meetings with leading Polish manufacturers and technology companies advanced the same approach California follows at home: climate action that grows the economy and strengthens energy security. The Governor also reaffirmed California’s long partnership with Ukraine, which includes more than 30 years of National Guard cooperation and a sister-state relationship with Lviv Oblast.