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Equinox Plans Luxury Fenway Club With Padel Courts and Cold Plunges
By Mike Chen,4 days ago
Equinox is planning to open a new luxury fitness club at 401 Park Drive, Suite 1050B, in Boston's Fenway neighborhood, bringing padel courts, a contrast therapy suite and Le Labo-stocked locker rooms to the fast-growing area. The company has not announced an official opening date, even as a showroom in Fenway has already opened to let prospective members get a preview.